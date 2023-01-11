LawCall
ADOC: Elmore inmate admits to setting fire at prison chapel

Officials say Noah White admitted to setting a fire at the Elmore Correctional Facility chapel.
Officials say Noah White admitted to setting a fire at the Elmore Correctional Facility chapel.(Source: Holtville-Slapout Fire & Rescue / ADOC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says extensive damage to the Elmore Correctional Facility chapel was the result of an inmate setting an early morning fire.

While investigating a report of contraband, officials said an officer noticed the fire and saw inmate Noah White, 38, exiting the building. He was apprehended and admitted to setting the fire, according to ADOC officials.

White was convicted for multiple crimes in 2010. State prison records show he is serving a 100-year prison term for several counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied building in Chambers County.

The fire caused extensive damage to the state prison's chapel.
The fire caused extensive damage to the state prison's chapel.(Source: Holtville Slapout Fire & Rescue)

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is leading the investigation with assistance from the state’s fire marshal’s office.

