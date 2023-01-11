ABC Polymer pleads guilty in worker death case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ABC Polymer Industries, an international plastics group, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a willful violation of an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standard that caused a worker’s death, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The charge involves an incident that took place Aug. 16, 2017 at an ABC Polymer plant in Helena where a worker was pulled into a cluster of unguarded moving rollers and killed.

The following information was sent to WBRC from the U.S. Dept. of Justice:

According to court documents, ABC Polymer operated multiple plastic extrusion lines at its facility, which molded raw materials into flat rectangular plastic sheets. The machinery pulled the sheets through a series of rollers arranged in clusters before cutting them into plastic threads or tapes, which were sold for use in various products. According to court documents filed in connection with the case, the machine at issue in the worker’s death was equipped with a “cage” or barrier guard that could be pulled down over one of the exposed sides of the rollers. OSHA standards require moving machinery such as this to be guarded while the machine is energized. However, ABC Polymer was aware that its employees routinely raised the guard on its machines to cut tangled plastic off the rollers, thereby operating the machines without the required guarding. ABC Polymer also trained its employees to cut tangled plastic off the rollers while the rollers were in operation. ABC Polymer admitted that it knew or should have known that these practices exposed employees to a risk of injuries and death in violation of federal law. “This victim’s tragic death was entirely preventable,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “Employers who willfully violate OSHA standards are gambling with their employees’ health and lives. We will continue to hold accountable those who fail to follow these critical safety rules.” “This tragic loss of life could have been avoided by following federal safety standards,” said U.S. Attorney Escalona. “We are grateful for the work of our OSHA partners in holding employers accountable for the safety of their employees. My office will use the tools available to us to protect Alabama workers and prosecute employers who willfully violate federal safety laws.” Federal law makes it a class B misdemeanor to willfully fail to follow an OSHA safety standard, where the failure causes the death of an employee. The class B misdemeanor is the only federal criminal charge covering such workplace safety violations. The count of conviction carries a maximum sentence of a $500,000 fine, or twice the financial gain to the defendant or twice the financial loss to another, whichever is greater, and restitution to the victim. Judge Axon will hold a sentencing hearing at a later date, where she will determine the sentence after considering the relevant statutory factors.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robert Posey and Ryan Rummage for the Northern District of Alabama and Trial Attorneys Ethan Eddy and William Shapiro of the Environment and Natural Resources Division’s Environmental Crimes Section are prosecuting the case.

U.S. District Judge Annemarie Carney Axon accepted the plea.

