Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd.

The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams.

It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway North at the Hwy 31 Exit ramp when her car broke down. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, she got out of her car and was struck by another vehicle. She died at the scene.

No word on the other driver. The incident is being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

