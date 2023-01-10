Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd.

The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams.

It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway North at the Hwy 31 Exit ramp when her car broke down. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, she got out of her car and was struck by another vehicle. She died at the scene.

No word on the other driver. The incident is being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.