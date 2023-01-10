LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

What you need to do now to get ready for tax season

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tax day this year is April 17th. That spring deadline will be here before you know it.

Stewart Welch with The Welch Group said the first thing you need to do is gather your records such as your W2 or 1099 form.

Then decide what kind of deduction you want to claim, a standard or itemized.

“The first decision you’re gonna make is are you going to take the standard deductions, what I call the simple form, the short form, or are you going to itemize?” said Welch.

Itemized items include charity donations or business loans. Welch said most tax filers will take the standard deduction which is a simple form to complete yourself. He recommends doing a trial run first.

“Just sit down and kind of play with it and see do I have enough legitimate deductions, itemized deductions that it makes sense for me to itemize versus taking the standard deduction.”

If your taxes are complex, he recommends hiring a professional to help. If you fill out the form yourself, have someone look at it before submitting.

“It’s a pretty simple form, something you could probably do yourself and maybe get someone to check it for you.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

49-year-old Lumon Layton and 43-year-old Antonio Powell
2 arrests, drugs, weapons and over $150k in cash seized in JeffCo drug bust
Keondre Jazel McCall (L) and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr (R) have been arrested in connection to a...
2 cousins arrested in Hayneville for Tuscaloosa County double homicide
The CDC is warning that COVID-19 hospitalizations could also increase in the coming months...
New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama
Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee
Crash
UPDATE: Man killed in Hoover truck crash, fire identified

Latest News

Preparing For Tax Season
Preparing For Taxes
Walker County Sheriff’s Office launching investigation.
Police launch investigation after 2 men found at motel with underage girls
In 2016, a jury ruled that Mike Hubbard used his position as Alabama Speaker of the House for...
Former Alabama Speaker of the House released from prison
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office releases 2022 crime stats