Town of Marion under curfew following fatal shootings

MARION, Ala. (WBRC) - The town of Marion is under an overnight curfew following a series of fatal shootings.

Mayor Dexter Hinton said the city council voted in favor of a curfew. It’s been in effect since Friday. He said they want to prevent loitering and stop people from quote “hanging out” in light of two recent shootings.

Someone was shot and killed Thursday night. A second person was killed Friday morning. ALEA is assisting local police in the investigation. Hinton said no arrests have been made yet.

The curfew goes from 9pm to 5am. It allows for people to go to work, school functions and some other exemptions. The curfew carries a $250 fine for people who violate it. The curfew ends on January 15th.

