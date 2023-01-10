LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Tesla lands in pool after driver hits accelerator instead of brake, rescuers say

Authorities say a Tesla driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake and ended up in a pool.
Authorities say a Tesla driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake and ended up in a pool.(Pasadena Fire Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Calif. (Gray News) - A Tesla plunged into a pool in Southern California.

On Tuesday, the Pasadena Fire Department shared a photo showing a Tesla submerged in a backyard pool.

The fire department said that the driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake and ended up crashing through a wall and into a person’s pool.

According to authorities, three people, including a child, had to be rescued from the car. Good Samaritans jumped into the pool and helped get the occupants to safety.

No further immediate information was released by the fire department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

49-year-old Lumon Layton and 43-year-old Antonio Powell
2 arrests, drugs, weapons and over $150k in cash seized in JeffCo drug bust
Keondre Jazel McCall (L) and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr (R) have been arrested in connection to a...
Cousins confess to killing, dumping victims’ bodies in Tuscaloosa Co., fleeing scene
The CDC is warning that COVID-19 hospitalizations could also increase in the coming months...
New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama
Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Investigations expected in Moody landfill fire cause, items dumped in landfill
President Joe Biden speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023,...
Pentagon drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops
The weather whiplash is forcing California to face the dilemma of how to manage floodwaters.
Landslides, sinkholes, floodwaters plague soggy California
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Weinstein asks NY high court to reverse 2020 rape conviction
Alaska residents, climate activists call on President Biden to shut down oil project
Alaska residents, climate activists call on President Biden to shut down oil project