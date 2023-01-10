LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police launch investigation after 2 men found at motel with underage girls

Walker County Sheriff’s Office launching investigation.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office launching investigation.(Walker County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after responding to a call Monday afternoon on reports that an underage female was in a motel room with an adult male.

During the investigation, two underage females were discovered in two separate motel rooms, each one with an adult male. Because of the age of the victims, the Walker County Department of Human Resources (DHR) was notified, and they also responded to the scene.

According to police, both adult males had outstanding warrants with the Jasper Police Department and were taken into custody.

Police determined that a parent of one of the underage females drove the girl to the motel, rented the room, then left the child unattended at some point. That parent was also taken into custody and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office Sexual Crimes Division and DHR are investigating the situation.

More charges are expected as the investigation continues.

The names of the arrested individuals are being withheld for the safety of the children involved.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

49-year-old Lumon Layton and 43-year-old Antonio Powell
2 arrests, drugs, weapons and over $150k in cash seized in JeffCo drug bust
Keondre Jazel McCall (L) and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr (R) have been arrested in connection to a...
2 cousins arrested in Hayneville for Tuscaloosa County double homicide
The CDC is warning that COVID-19 hospitalizations could also increase in the coming months...
New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama
Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee
Crash
UPDATE: Man killed in Hoover truck crash, fire identified

Latest News

Preparing For Tax Season
Preparing For Taxes
Stewart Welch with The Welch Group said the first thing you need to do is gather your records...
What you need to do now to get ready for tax season
In 2016, a jury ruled that Mike Hubbard used his position as Alabama Speaker of the House for...
Former Alabama Speaker of the House released from prison
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office releases 2022 crime stats