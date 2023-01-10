Police launch investigation after 2 men found at motel with underage girls

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after responding to a call Monday afternoon on reports that an underage female was in a motel room with an adult male.

During the investigation, two underage females were discovered in two separate motel rooms, each one with an adult male. Because of the age of the victims, the Walker County Department of Human Resources (DHR) was notified, and they also responded to the scene.

According to police, both adult males had outstanding warrants with the Jasper Police Department and were taken into custody.

Police determined that a parent of one of the underage females drove the girl to the motel, rented the room, then left the child unattended at some point. That parent was also taken into custody and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office Sexual Crimes Division and DHR are investigating the situation.

More charges are expected as the investigation continues.

The names of the arrested individuals are being withheld for the safety of the children involved.

“Our children are our greatest asset in Walker County, and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office will protect them above all. This is a very heartbreaking situation, and thinking about this entire situation will make anyone physically sick—especially another parent. The amount of trauma and mental anguish that these girls have and will endure in the future is troubling to say the least. Our office, along with DHR and the Walker County District Attorney’s Office will be making every effort and diligent in seeking justice to the fullest extent of the law.”

