Perry Co. braces for more possible severe weather

Storm damage in Perry County
Storm damage in Perry County
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -Perry County leaders believe they largely dodged a bullet when an EF-1 tornado hit January 3, but now they’ve turned their attention to what could be another busy day weather wise January 12.

The Hester family on County Road 29, just outside of Marion suffered major damage to their home and property.

Perry County EMA Director DeAndrae Kimbrough says just because the last storm didn’t cause widespread damage, you can not let your guard down.

“I am always concerned when we have a hazardous weather event. We have the possibility of sustained winds over 25 mph and with the amount of rain that’s saturated the soil. We are concerned with downed trees and the people that have roof damage,” said Kimbrough.

Kimbrough says the $150,000 damage estimate is far below the threshold of getting any sort of FEMA assistance. The county has three public tornado shelters with another one on the way in about a month.

