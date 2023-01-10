Mini Chicken and Waffles with Homemade Hot Honey

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A super easy Southern appetizer for the upcoming Super Bowl or any party you’re hosting. Three ingredients. 10 minutes. Yep!

Easy Mini Chicken and Waffles with Hot Honey

Ingredients

Instructions

Cook chicken nuggets in an air fryer or oven according to package directions.

Meanwhile, toast mini waffles in a toaster until browned, then separate into individual waffles.

Right before serving, arrange the waffles in a single layer on a platter. Place one chicken nugget on top of each waffle and secure them together with a toothpick.