Mini Chicken and Waffles with Homemade Hot Honey

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A super easy Southern appetizer for the upcoming Super Bowl or any party you’re hosting. Three ingredients. 10 minutes. Yep!

Easy Mini Chicken and Waffles with Hot Honey

Ingredients

  • ▢24 small frozen chicken nuggets or popcorn chicken
  • ▢24 mini frozen waffles (I used Eggo)
  • ▢1/2 cup hot honey or honey or maple syrup Homemade Hot Honey

Instructions

  • Cook chicken nuggets in an air fryer or oven according to package directions.
  • Meanwhile, toast mini waffles in a toaster until browned, then separate into individual waffles.
  • Right before serving, arrange the waffles in a single layer on a platter. Place one chicken nugget on top of each waffle and secure them together with a toothpick.
  • Drizzle each nugget with about 1 teaspoon of hot honey, honey, or maple syrup.

