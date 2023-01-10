Mini Chicken and Waffles with Homemade Hot Honey
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A super easy Southern appetizer for the upcoming Super Bowl or any party you’re hosting. Three ingredients. 10 minutes. Yep!
Easy Mini Chicken and Waffles with Hot Honey
Ingredients
- ▢24 small frozen chicken nuggets or popcorn chicken
- ▢24 mini frozen waffles (I used Eggo)
- ▢1/2 cup hot honey or honey or maple syrup Homemade Hot Honey
Instructions
- Cook chicken nuggets in an air fryer or oven according to package directions.
- Meanwhile, toast mini waffles in a toaster until browned, then separate into individual waffles.
- Right before serving, arrange the waffles in a single layer on a platter. Place one chicken nugget on top of each waffle and secure them together with a toothpick.
- Drizzle each nugget with about 1 teaspoon of hot honey, honey, or maple syrup.
