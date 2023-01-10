JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has released the 2022 crime statistics for unincorporated Jefferson County.

According to the stats there has been an overall 5% drop in major crimes. Notably there was a 38% drop in homicides from 2021 to 2022.

See the graphic below for additional crime stats.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office releases 2022 crime stats (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

