LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Jefferson Co. judge blocks push to force city of Bham to take over BWWB

Jefferson Co. judge grants Birmingham Water Works
Jefferson Co. judge grants Birmingham Water Works
By Jonathan Hardison
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County judge has granted the Birmingham Water Works request to block an effort by a group of voters to force the city to take over control of the utility board.

A group of citizens put together a petition that would force the city of Birmingham to pay off the Water Works debts and take control of managing it - and under state law if a petition like this gets enough signatures, the probate judge has to certify it and forward it to the city council for a vote.

BWW is asking a judge to block the probate judge from certifying this effort because it’s been tried at least twice in the last 20 years, but the Alabama Supreme Court ruled the petition’s plan unconstitutional in 2003 and another court stopped a similar plan in 2006.

Circuit Judge Pat Ballard agreed with the utility and is blocking Jefferson County’s probate judge from certifying this petition for now.

The two sides will be in court for a hearing on this preliminary injunction on Thursday.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

49-year-old Lumon Layton and 43-year-old Antonio Powell
2 arrests, drugs, weapons and over $150k in cash seized in JeffCo drug bust
Keondre Jazel McCall (L) and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr (R) have been arrested in connection to a...
UPDATE: Cousins detail shooting deaths of two men whose bodies were found in Tuscaloosa Co.
The CDC is warning that COVID-19 hospitalizations could also increase in the coming months...
New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama
Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.

Latest News

Keondre Jazel McCall (L) and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr (R) have been arrested in connection to a...
UPDATE: Cousins detail shooting deaths of two men whose bodies were found in Tuscaloosa Co.
Storm damage in Perry County
Perry Co. braces for more possible severe weather
Preparing For Tax Season
Preparing For Taxes
Stewart Welch with The Welch Group said the first thing you need to do is gather your records...
What you need to do now to get ready for tax season