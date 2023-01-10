LawCall
Hank Williams Jr. , Old Crow Medicine Show coming to Tuscaloosa

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Gather all of your rowdy friends. Hank Williams Jr. with special guests Old Crow Medicine Show are coming to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on Friday, May 12.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13th at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

