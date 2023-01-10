GBHS out of puppy formula, requesting donations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is reporting that it is out of puppy formula.

The shelter says puppy formula is essential to ensure newborn puppies without mothers are able to get all the nutrients they need to grow and be ready for adoption.

In addition to puppy formula, GBHS says it is nearly out of dog treats. They are requesting donations of all types, including Milk-Bone biscuits and chewy treats, such as pig ears.

Donations can be dropped off Monday-Saturday from Noon to 5 p.m. at any of GBHS’s four business locations or purchased from their Amazon Wishlist here.

Locations include:

300 Snow Drive, Birmingham, AL 35209

6227 5th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35212

2302 Birmingham Avenue, Jasper, AL 35501

5220 Princeton Way, Hoover, AL 35226

