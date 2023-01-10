LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

GBHS out of puppy formula, requesting donations

Puppy formula shortage
Puppy formula shortage(Canva)
By Jenna Wood
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is reporting that it is out of puppy formula.

The shelter says puppy formula is essential to ensure newborn puppies without mothers are able to get all the nutrients they need to grow and be ready for adoption.

In addition to puppy formula, GBHS says it is nearly out of dog treats. They are requesting donations of all types, including Milk-Bone biscuits and chewy treats, such as pig ears.

Donations can be dropped off Monday-Saturday from Noon to 5 p.m. at any of GBHS’s four business locations or purchased from their Amazon Wishlist here.

Locations include:

  • 300 Snow Drive, Birmingham, AL 35209
  • 6227 5th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35212
  • 2302 Birmingham Avenue, Jasper, AL 35501
  • 5220 Princeton Way, Hoover, AL 35226

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

49-year-old Lumon Layton and 43-year-old Antonio Powell
2 arrests, drugs, weapons and over $150k in cash seized in JeffCo drug bust
Keondre Jazel McCall (L) and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr (R) have been arrested in connection to a...
Cousins confess to killing, dumping victims’ bodies in Tuscaloosa Co., fleeing scene
The CDC is warning that COVID-19 hospitalizations could also increase in the coming months...
New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama
Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Investigations expected in Moody landfill fire cause, items dumped in landfill
Keondre Jazel McCall (L) and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr (R) have been arrested in connection to a...
Cousins confess to killing, dumping victims’ bodies in Tuscaloosa Co., fleeing scene
Reboot your budget with these expert planning tips
Reboot your budget with these expert planning tips
Source: WBRC video
Illness, staff shortages impact hospital bed availability