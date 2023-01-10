LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Four donkeys mysteriously wandering around McCalla

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Depending on where you live, sometimes you don’t even notice new neighbors. However, four furry ones in McCalla have everyone talking.

While they are the stars of several social media clips, we got the impression they were camera shy during the search for the McCalla donkeys. However, that hasn’t stopped them from making several appearances on local security cameras.

“A donkey comes right up to the door, and sticks his nose up, and we are ready for him to knock on the door at any moment, and say ‘let me in’,” said McCalla resident Karen Jones.

Jones and her husband have seen these furry, four-legged friends a number of times within the last few months thanks to the cameras on their property.

“There are nights that we will click in to the camera just to see if they are out there,” said Jones.

Jones recently streamed one of the donkeys visits on her YouTube page and hundreds tuned it to check it out.

“I have had a lot of people across the country and even in other countries talk about it and ask me about the donkeys. Everyone seems to enjoy watching them. I am ready to do it again,” said Jones.

Where did they come from and where will they go? Both questions remain unanswered at the moment, although some have taken a few guesses.

“Right before Christmas, someone made the comment about them, they were walking around, ‘are they on their way to Bethlehem?’ Well, Christmas is over, they are still here, so we decided they never made it,” said Jones.

Jones asks that if you’re driving in the area, be cautious because they will travel on the road. At the moment, there have been no complaints made to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC is warning that COVID-19 hospitalizations could also increase in the coming months...
New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama
Crash
UPDATE: Man killed in Hoover truck crash, fire identified
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo
49-year-old Lumon Layton and 43-year-old Antonio Powell
2 arrests, drugs, weapons and over $150k in cash seized in JeffCo drug bust
Two bodies found in Tuscaloosa County
Two deaths under investigation in Tuscaloosa Co.

Latest News

Alabama Power offers saving tips to help lower high energy bills
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against TCU...
Bennett, Georgia pile on TCU early in CFP title game
Grief counselors spoke with students on Monday at Chelsea High School. Source: WBRC video
City of Chelsea working to get renovations for Chelsea High School
Plans for improvements at Chelsea High School
Plans for improvements at Chelsea High School