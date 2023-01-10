City of Chelsea working to get renovations for Chelsea High School

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - Back in July, our neighbors in Chelsea voted against forming their own school system and breaking away from Shelby County Schools.

After that, leaders asked the district for a master plan of improvements - and now we’re learning what those are.

The master plan will require a financial commitment from the Shelby County Board of Education, Shelby County Commission, the city of Westover and the city of Chelsea taking the lead.

The plan includes a classroom wing, banquet facilities, meeting spaces and additional common areas, expansion to the cafeteria, upgrades to the football stadium, as well as the Lady Hornets’ softball complex.

“The largest portion of the master plan is the construction of a multipurpose competition gymnasium that would have not only a gym floor but a multipurpose area that would serve other sports such as wrestling, cheer, dance, band,” Picklesimer said.

The master plan has yet to be voted on by all parties involved.

“Our high school is 30 years old; the construction of this competition gymnasium/multipurpose facility would give us the best building in the Shelby County school system,” Picklesimer said.

Before the plan is settled, there will be a public hearing at the end of January.

“We are really early in the process, but the process could and should move pretty rapidly once we get the public meeting behind us and get the citizens input into the master plan,” Picklesimer said.

The entire master plan is set to cost about $21-22 million. How costs will be split is still up in the air.

We reached out to the Shelby County School System who said in statement: “We are in preliminary discussions with the mayor of Chelsea regarding a gym and football stadium project that will be primarily funded by the city. There are still many details to be determined but this project could be extremely beneficial to the school district and city.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.