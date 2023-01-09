LawCall
Walmart offering free health screenings, affordable immunizations

Walmart Wellness Day customer waiting to have blood work done
Walmart Wellness Day customer waiting to have blood work done(Walmart)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Walmart announced that it is hosting its first ‘Walmart Wellness Day’ of 2023 on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walmart customers will have the opportunity to receive free health screenings for things like glucose, cholesterol, BMI, blood pressure, as well as affordable immunizations such as flu, COVID-19, mumps, measles and more at pharmacies nationwide.

Walmart says its Wellness Day encourages families to prioritize their health by not only helping them know and understand their numbers, but also providing the tools and resources to seek care, as well as improve and maintain healthy lifestyles.

Select stores will also feature vision screenings, in-store giveaways, and demos of wellness products to make it even easier for customers to access the specialized services they need.

More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the U.S. will be participating in the Wellness Days.

To find a free event in your neighborhood, visit walmart.com/wellnesshub.

