Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office names new chief deputy

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office has announced that as of Friday January 6, 2023 Major Clay Hammac has been promoted to chief deputy.

Chief Deputy Hammac has served with the Shelby Co. Sheriff’s office since 2004.

SCSO released the following statement concerning Hammac’s new role and notable accomplishments throughout his career.

“Chief Deputy Clay Hammac is currently responsible for the operational command and oversight of criminal investigations, drug enforcement, uniform patrol, tactical response, media relations, and oversight of budget, personnel and risk management.

Previously Hammac served as the commander of Shelby County’s multi-jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Task Force and Executive Director of Shelby County Compact. Prior to working in narcotics investigation, Hammac was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division and as a member of the United States Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force. Clay Hammac specialized in white collar, electronic, financial, organized and violent crime investigations.

Most notably, Clay was recognized by the International Association of Chiefs of Police as one of the Top 40 law enforcement executives worldwide, from a candidate pool of more than 36,000 law enforcement leaders. He was also awarded “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year” for the State of Alabama by the Fraternal Order of Police, as well as recipient of the Public Safety Award by the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce. Clay has also testified before the US Congressional Committee of Financial Services as an expert witness of law enforcement’s response to electronic and financial crimes.”

