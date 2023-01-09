NorthStar Paramedic Services hosts open house for EMT class

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2022, NorthStar Paramedic Services was forced to park many of its ambulances because it didn’t have enough people to drive them.

That’s when the company decided to offer an EMS training course and hire the graduates to work for them.

NorthStar hired 14 people from that original class in the Fall. Now a second class is coming up soon. It’s hosting an open house at 3PM Monday January 9, 2023 at NorthStar’s Tuscaloosa office at 2106 17th Avenue for people interested in becoming paramedics. Students will make $12.50 an hour while in “Earn to Learn” classes. After completing the course you’ll make $15 an hour with benefits if NorthStar hires you.

Edgar Calloway, NorthStar’s Operations Manager, says they’re still about 30% below pre-COVID staffing numbers.

“Interviewing and hiring people who are interested in becoming EMT’s. The class lasts for 8 weeks, so it’s a really fast class. Generally it takes three months. So you go to school Monday through Friday, from 8 until 5. And in eight weeks you’re on the street ready to run ambulance calls,” Calloway said.

People who successfully complete the course and pass the national registry exam will also get certification that allows them to work as paramedics in many other states.

