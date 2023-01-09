LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Law enforcement warning thieves could target cars with certain bumper stickers

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vehicle break-ins are a problem and there’s something you could be doing that makes your car a prime target.

Some people use bumper stickers to express themselves and maybe give their car a little personality, but experts say to be careful what kind of stickers you choose for the world and criminals to see.

Calera Police Chief David Hyche says he’s interviewed plenty of gun thieves in his day and sometimes they choose what car to break into based on the stickers on the outside.

Chief Hyche says many times, thieves are breaking into these vehicles searching for guns. Sometimes they’re sold on the street for money or drugs, other times they’re used in crimes. That’s the main reason you should never leave a gun inside a vehicle, but it’s also a reason to check your vehicle accessories.

“It’s what criminals tell me they’re looking for when we’ve arrested them for gun thefts,” said Chief Hyche. “They look for trucks, they look for ‘Insured by Glock’ stickers or whatever, SIG stickers or that kind of thing. That’s what they tell me they’re looking for.”

Chief Hyche says if you see something suspicious in a parking lot, like someone trying door handles or peering into car windows, call law enforcement immediately. His biggest warning is to never leave a gun in your vehicle whether it’s locked or unlocked.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC is warning that COVID-19 hospitalizations could also increase in the coming months...
New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama
Crash
One man dies in car crash, fire Saturday night
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Hamilton police are investigating a scene were possible human remains were found.
Possible human remains found in Hamilton
generic crash
One teen dies, one injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash

Latest News

Calvin Tucker says he saw a woman use anti-freeze to poison a puppy.
Good Samaritan talks about saving Bessemer puppy allegedly poisoned
Source: WBRC video
Doctors, pharmacists getting around amoxicillin shortage
Source: WBRC video
Man talks about saving poisoned puppy in Bessemer
Source: WBRC video
Bumper stickers could make your vehicle a target for thieves