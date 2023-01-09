Hoover Library opens Little Free Pantry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When you think of libraries you probably think of books, but Hoover’s Public Library is also working to feed our neighbors in need.

I’m standing next to what the library is calling the Little Free Pantry. It opened up back in December.

It’s a free service, open to anyone and everyone 24/7.

They are working on a specific list of needs for the pantry.

Right now, they are accepting any non-perishable food items that have not expired, that also includes baby formula.

All items can be dropped off at the front desk.

Jeremy Davis, Children’s Coordinator said plans go beyond the Little Free Pantry too.

“This is kind of the first step, we are hoping to have a bigger closet on the interior of the library that will have more than just food,” Davis said. “It would have toiletries and maybe some other needs that our community has as well.”

Lawana Rooks, Library Specialist in the Circulation Department said, “We are more than just a library; we care about our community, and this is a passion for us.”

Davis and Rooks want this service to continue because food insecurity is a real issue, and they want to be a helping hand to their community.

