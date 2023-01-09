First Alert for dry and near-average temperatures Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! You’ll need to grab the jacket before you step outside this morning. Temperatures are mostly in the upper 30s and low 40s with mid 30s showing up along and north of I-20. Some of the cold spots include Hamilton and Haleyville where temperatures have dropped near 32°F. Patchy fog is possible in a few spots, but it isn’t widespread or expected to slow you down this morning. Any fog that develops should dissipate by 8-9 AM. Winds continue from the north-northwest at 5-10 mph, so it makes it feel a few degrees cooler. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with decreasing clouds. The system that produced rainy weather yesterday is out to our east and pushing into the Atlantic Ocean. We are looking at a mostly sunny start to the day. Cloud cover will likely increase this evening, but we should remain dry. Temperatures will end up near average with highs in the mid 50s this afternoon. Winds will continue from the north at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, dress warmly! Temperatures will likely cool into the low to mid 40s by 7 PM with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Warming Up This Week: We will likely start tomorrow morning off dry and chilly with temperatures in the mid 30s. A few spots in north Alabama could drop near the freezing point. We are forecasting a mostly sunny sky tomorrow afternoon with temperatures climbing into the lower 60s. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Wednesday will end up even warmer thanks to southerly flow. Wednesday morning temperatures will likely start out in the mid 40s with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We could end up 10-15 degrees above average. Wednesday will end up mostly cloudy with a chance for a few sprinkles or light showers in the late afternoon and evening hours. Most of us will end up dry Wednesday with rain chances increasing Thursday.

Next Big Thing: Our next chance to see showers and a few storms will likely occur Thursday. A cold front will develop to our west and spread rain and storms into Central Alabama Thursday morning and into the afternoon hours. With temperatures well above average, we can’t rule out the chance for a few strong storms Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting a slight risk -threat level two out of five- for areas along and south of I-20/59 Thursday afternoon. The threat also extends into parts of Georgia. The main impacts with any strong storms will be isolated damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall. A tornado threat is possible, but it appears very low at this time. High temperatures Thursday will remain well above average with most of us in the mid to upper 60s. Rainfall totals could add up around a half inch to an inch for most of Central Alabama. We will be able to fine-tune the exact timing and specific impacts over the next 24-48 hours as we get new information. If the severe threat somehow ramps up, we will let you know.

Cooling Down by the End of the Week: Once the cold front moves through Central Alabama Thursday, temperatures will likely trend slightly below average Friday into Saturday. Temperatures are forecast to start out in the mid to upper 30s Friday morning with highs only climbing into the upper 40s Friday afternoon. I want to give everyone a first alert for freezing temperatures during the morning hours over the weekend. Saturday morning will likely end up cold with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Saturday should end up sunny and cool with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Sunday appears dry and slightly warmer with morning temperatures in the lower 30s with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday should remain dry with a partly cloudy sky.

Looking Ahead: Temperatures next week may end up above average with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s. The middle half of next week is looking unsettled as another disturbance impacts the Southeast. Rainy and stormy conditions could be possible next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. I still don’t see any signs of significant cold weather over the next seven to ten days.

