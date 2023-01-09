Cooper Green Mercy Health Care breaks ground on new facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cooper Green Mercy Health Care will have a new home in 2025.

On Monday, Jan. 9, health care leaders with UAB and county officials broke ground at the site of the future facility.

Cooper Green is currently operating out of the old Mercy hospital that was built in 1972. CEO of Cooper Green, David Randall, said the old hospital is inefficient and a new building will help incorporate new technology to their day-to-day operations.

“We needed to have a clinic and quite frankly post COVID, a clinic for the future. One that’s really geared towards patients. Think of all of the technology that has changed since 1972,” said Randall.

The new facility will expand on what Cooper Green currently offers and plans to include dental and eye care, rehab services, behavioral health, and pain management.

Cooper Green is able to help people who can’t afford healthcare. Randall looks forward to continuing to serve the community in a new way.

“Cooper Green really is a safety net for clinical services for the community that we serve. We wanna make sure we’re the first choice than just a choice. It’s important for us that we’re providing benefits to those individuals that can’t seek care otherwise,” said Randall.

The old facility will continue to accept patients while the new one is built.

Cooper Green is expected to welcome patients in the new building in 2025.

