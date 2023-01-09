Bob Sykes BBQ Dipping Sauce

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great with Onion Rings, Fries or whatever your heart desires!

1 cup mayonnaise

½ cup Bob Sykes BBQ Famous Grilling and Dipping Sauce

1 ½ tablespoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon paprika

Dash of hot sauce (optional)

1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Stir well to combine, mixing until smooth.

Cover and chill until ready to serve.

Yields approximately 1 ½ cups (12 fl oz)

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.