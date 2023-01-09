Bob Sykes BBQ Dipping Sauce
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great with Onion Rings, Fries or whatever your heart desires!
1 cup mayonnaise
½ cup Bob Sykes BBQ Famous Grilling and Dipping Sauce
1 ½ tablespoons lemon juice
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1 teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon pepper
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon paprika
Dash of hot sauce (optional)
1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Stir well to combine, mixing until smooth.
Cover and chill until ready to serve.
Yields approximately 1 ½ cups (12 fl oz)
