Bessemer man dies at UAB Hospital following crash on New Year’s Eve

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old man from Bessemer died January 7 from a New Year’s Eve crash.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Demarius Deshun Williams. He was taken to UAB Hospital after a crash December 31 at 11:44 p.m.

The multi-vehicle accident happened on Brighton Road at Daniel Drive. Williams was the only person in his car.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

