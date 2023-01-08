LawCall
Two deaths under investigation in Tuscaloosa Co.

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are working two separate cases of dead bodies. They are calling the cases “possibly suspicious.”

According to TVCU one of the bodies was found on I-59 near Fosters and the other was found on Frog Ridge Road in Fosters.

No details are available at this time. We will update this story as information is released.

