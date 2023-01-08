LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Shelby Humane Society asking for help with influx of puppies and kittens

Shelby Humane is calling for emergency fosters and emergency donations as they're dealing with...
Shelby Humane is calling for emergency fosters and emergency donations as they're dealing with an influx of puppies.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby Humane Society is calling for help with emergency donations and emergency fosters as they’re dealing with an influx of puppies and kittens.

Haley Neal with Shelby Humane says they’ve been overwhelmed with the young pets over the past few weeks. So much so, they’re completely out of milk formula.

Because there are so many, Neal says they have a few different needs, including foster homes for two nursing moms who need a quiet place to stay. They also need bottle baby fosters who may have a little more time on their hands to bottle feed puppies or kittens every three hours.

If you aren’t able to help in those capacities, they’re also in desperate need of donations.

“Puppy milk formula and kitten milk formula,” explained Neal. “So if they don’t have a mom with them and they come in as strays and they’re still needing to have milk, they really need the milk replacement or else their bodies can’t survive off that.”

Neal is asking for any and all help from those who are able because they are short-staffed.

“Even if you could foster for a couple of weeks, foster an adult dog,” she said. “Even if you have one garage or an extra room, anything you can do is better than where they’re living here.”

If you’re interested in fostering, you can fill out an application on their website. You can drop off donations at 381 McDow Road in Columbiana or ship them.


how to put google map on website

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC is warning that COVID-19 hospitalizations could also increase in the coming months...
New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
Micia Gamble
Birmingham mother sentenced in shooting death of her son
Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades old law.
Bar owner says he’s forced to close early due to near decade-old liquor law
King Williams’
Suspect in 2020 shooting death of 8-year-old boy at Riverchase Galleria denied youthful offender status

Latest News

Hamilton police are investigating a scene were possible human remains were found.
Possible human remains found in Hamilton
Anniston apartment complex condemned
Residents displaced after Anniston condemns fire-damaged apartment complex
Lane closure on I-59 north near Springville
Lane closure on I-59 north near Springville
generic crash
One teen dies, one injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash