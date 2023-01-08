Shelby Humane Society asking for help with influx of puppies and kittens

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby Humane Society is calling for help with emergency donations and emergency fosters as they’re dealing with an influx of puppies and kittens.

Haley Neal with Shelby Humane says they’ve been overwhelmed with the young pets over the past few weeks. So much so, they’re completely out of milk formula.

Because there are so many, Neal says they have a few different needs, including foster homes for two nursing moms who need a quiet place to stay. They also need bottle baby fosters who may have a little more time on their hands to bottle feed puppies or kittens every three hours.

If you aren’t able to help in those capacities, they’re also in desperate need of donations.

“Puppy milk formula and kitten milk formula,” explained Neal. “So if they don’t have a mom with them and they come in as strays and they’re still needing to have milk, they really need the milk replacement or else their bodies can’t survive off that.”

Neal is asking for any and all help from those who are able because they are short-staffed.

“Even if you could foster for a couple of weeks, foster an adult dog,” she said. “Even if you have one garage or an extra room, anything you can do is better than where they’re living here.”

If you’re interested in fostering, you can fill out an application on their website. You can drop off donations at 381 McDow Road in Columbiana or ship them.

