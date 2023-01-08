Selma man dies after ATV crash in Dallas County

DALLAS Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Selma man lost his life after his ATV crashed at approximately 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Antonio Martin, 33, was riding on Roosevelt Avenue east of Selma when his Yamaha Raptor left the roadway, hit a fence and overturned.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Martin was not using a helmet at the time of the crash.

