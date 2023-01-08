LawCall
One man dies in car crash, fire Saturday night

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover first responders say a man died following a car fire with entrapment late Saturday night.

Hoover Police and Fire responded to a car accident on I-459 south around 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a truck engulfed in flames with a man trapped inside.

The victim is an adult male according to Hoover officials, but his identity has not been released at this time. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Hoover Fire Medics.

Hoover Police Traffic Officers are investigating, but they says it appears the truck was traveling at a high speed when it left the road and hit a tree. They say the truck immediately caught fire.

The driver was the only person in the car.

No further information is available at this time, but we will update this story as details are released.

