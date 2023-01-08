LawCall
GoRescue says getting CPR and AED training can save lives

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After millions saw Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest this week, more people are showing interest in getting CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and AED (automated external defibrillator) trained.

Seeing something like that can be startling, but experts say the number one thing is to stay calm and take action.

“Your best key to surviving a cardiac arrest is people being trained in CPR and an AED being close by where it can be used,” said GoRescue’s Lifesaving Sales Manager, Rusty Lowe. GoRescue trains people in life-saving measures like this.

Lowe says remembering the “chain of survival” as described by the American Heart Association is crucial.

The first step is recognizing someone going through cardiac arrest.

“When people go into cardiac arrest, they’ll start to turn blue,” explained Lowe. “Sometimes a gray-ish color first. They’ll collapse. They may grab their chest before they collapse and sometimes people will think they are still breathing because they are gasping and what’s happening there is they’re brain has just enough oxygen to try and help the body help itself.”

Next, immediately call 911 and begin CPR. Lowe says fortunately, dispatchers are trained to walk you through this on the phone while first responders are on their way.

“With your hands in the center of the chest and press fast and hard,” he describes. “You want to press at least 100-120 times a minute because you want to circulate as much blood throughout the body, especially to the patient’s brain.”

If an AED is available, the pads should be attached to the person’s chest without clothing, no matter if the patient is a male or female. Lowe says while some people may feel uncomfortable taking off someone’s clothes, it might be necessary in a life or death situation.

“The machine every two minutes will evaluate the patient as to whether they will need an electrical shock or not,” said Lowe. “It will instruct you as far as how to do CPR and the rate and of course giving you a nice reminder to be calm. That way the patient can be properly assessed.”

The tutorial shown is not a replacement for actual CPR or AED training.

GoRescue has a ton of different classes you can choose from including a basic life support class and a first aid, CPR, AED class.

