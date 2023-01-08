LawCall
FIRST ALERT: Rainy Sunday, cooler temps to come

WBRC Sunday morning weather, 1/8/23
By Fred Hunter
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Some morning rain and possibly some thunder are likely this morning as a cold front moves across the area today. Clouds will linger through most of the day as rain spreads south and east. High temperatures this afternoon will be around 60.

Out The Door, 1/8/23
Out The Door, 1/8/23(WBRC)

A few rain areas may linger in East Alabama through the evening but with the passage of the front clearing skies and cooler temperatures are expected overnight. Rain-free conditions will return by tomorrow and continue through mid-week with a gradual warming trend as high pressure builds back into the region.

An area of low pressure and stronger cold front will move into the Southeast by Thursday helping produce a stronger band of rain and thunderstorms beginning in West Alabama by the afternoon. The chances for stronger storms will likely be limited to southwest Alabama.

Gradual clearing will begin by Friday with sunshine and a return to cooler temperatures by the beginning of the weekend with lows around 35 and highs near 50.

