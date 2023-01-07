LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Poppa G. Billiards opening new location at Campus 124 in Pelham

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Pelham recently announced in the city’s newsletter an update on construction for the Campus 124 location.

Poppa G’s Billiards will be opening a new location at Campus 124 after their previous home on Chandalar Place Drive was destroyed by a large fire. Currently operating there is Half Shell Oyster House, The Beer Hog and many others.

Darious Dillon, general manager at The Beer Hog, said they are happy to have new neighbors.

“Half Shell Oyster Bar moving in has done a ton of good and we can only hope the more people that move in the better for the city, the area and the businesses themselves,” Dillon said.

The newsletter mentioned the new space will offer a family-friendly concept located in the southern part of campus. Vulcan Steel has also leased office space at Campus 124.

Additionally, construction is set to begin soon on Park 124, a city-owned public space on the southwest side of campus, according to the city’s newsletter.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
Micia Gamble
Birmingham mother sentenced in shooting death of her son
Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades old law.
Bar owner says he’s forced to close early due to near decade-old liquor law
Suspect crime spree across multiple cities ends in pursuit on I-65
Suspect in custody after crime spree across multiple cities ends in pursuit on I-65
WARNING (Explicit Language): Exhibition driving incident in Birmingham
Birmingham PD reviewing officers’ actions after exhibition driving incident

Latest News

Up to one hundred of these micro-shelters may appear in the Magic city in the months ahead.
City of Birmingham proposing new pilot program to help homeless prosper
AG reacts to DOJ’s decision to allow USPS to deliver abortion pills to all states
No consequences for bus driver too close to railroad tracks
No consequences for bus driver too close to railroad tracks
Abortion pills sent to all states, including Alabama
Abortion pills sent to all states, including Alabama