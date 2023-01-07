Poppa G. Billiards opening new location at Campus 124 in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Pelham recently announced in the city’s newsletter an update on construction for the Campus 124 location.

Poppa G’s Billiards will be opening a new location at Campus 124 after their previous home on Chandalar Place Drive was destroyed by a large fire. Currently operating there is Half Shell Oyster House, The Beer Hog and many others.

Darious Dillon, general manager at The Beer Hog, said they are happy to have new neighbors.

“Half Shell Oyster Bar moving in has done a ton of good and we can only hope the more people that move in the better for the city, the area and the businesses themselves,” Dillon said.

The newsletter mentioned the new space will offer a family-friendly concept located in the southern part of campus. Vulcan Steel has also leased office space at Campus 124.

Additionally, construction is set to begin soon on Park 124, a city-owned public space on the southwest side of campus, according to the city’s newsletter.

