Police: Would-be robber shot by Andalusia resident

Sheridan is being held in the Covington County Jail on a $150,000 bond.(Source: Covington County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia police have made an arrest in connection to an attempted robbery investigation.

According to the Andalusia Police Department, officers responded to a call on 9th Street Friday night where a victim was reportedly sitting in his vehicle at home when he was approached by a person wearing a mask and carrying a firearm.

Police said the resident took out his own gun and fired “multiple rounds” at the suspect when he tried to rob him.

Authorities said they later received a call from Andalusia Health about a patient with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. That’s when officers determined the patient’s injury was connected to the call from 9th Street.

Police said the resident and witnesses at the scene of the attempted robbery identified 18-year-old Diandre Nicholas Sheridan as the suspect.

Sheridan has been charged with first-degree robbery. He is being held in the Covington County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

