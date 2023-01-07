Police arrest suspect in high-speed, wrong-way chase following attempted robberies

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Fultondale Police have arrested a man they said led officers on a high-speed, wrong-way chase on I-65 early Thursday morning.

Police said he was trying to get away after hitting at least two vehicles with his own car during an attempted robbery.

One woman said she is grateful to be alive and that police have this man in custody after she says the man bumped her car and demanded money.

Timika Eutsey was heading to work early Thursday morning for the grand opening of her new bakery ‘Glitz and Glam Treats.’

She stopped at the Shell station on Decatur Highway in Fultondale.

“It was a guy standing outside. He was getting ready to get in his car, so I’m assuming he was leaving,” Eutsey said.

Eutsey said she tried not to make eye contact with him, but he noticed her.

“He pulls in front of my car, bumped my car. So, I’m rolling my window down yelling out the window, ‘What are you doing? Are you crazy?’ Just trying to get him not to hit my car. So, I kept backing back. So, by that time he pulls to the side of me on the side of my car and demanded money. He said, ‘Give me all your money,’” Eutsey explained.

Eutsey said that’s when another woman pulled up claiming the same man had recently hit her car.

Eutsey sped away, the man following close behind.

That’s when she called police.

“We put out a BOLO and the officer was quick to respond to the area where she said the suspect was driving,” said Fultondale Police Chief Marcel Walker.

It wasn’t long before officers caught up to Gregory Allen, Jr.

They tried desperately to keep him off I-65, but he wouldn’t stop heading southbound in the northbound lanes.

“He was on the wrong side of the road with his lights out,” Chief Walker said.

Officers rammed into Allen’s car pinning it to the guardrail.

“We had to tase him to subdue him,” Chief Walker said.

Eutsey said she’s thankful Allen is off the streets, and wants her story to be a warning to other women.

“Pay attention to your surroundings. Even in the daytime, pay attention because people are doing all types of stuff and they are bold,” Eutsey said.

Eutsey was with her son at the time, and she said he’s still very upset about the incident.

Gregory Allen, Jr. is facing multiple charges in this case including robbery, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, and resisting arrest. He’s being transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.

