One teen dies, one injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a crash on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one 17-year-old from Moundville, and the injury of another 17-year-old.

According to ALEA the crash happened around 12:31 a.m. on Jan. 7. The passenger and driver were injured when the tuck they were in left the roadway and hit multiple trees.

The teens were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were both ejected from the truck, according to ALEA.

Officials say the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The crash happened on Bradley Road, about three miles south of Tuscaloosa.

The ALEA Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate. This story will be updated with any information released by ALEA.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.