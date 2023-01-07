Lane closure on I-59 north near Springville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a wreck involving a commercial vehicle and one other car has caused a lane closure on I-59 NB.

The crash happened around 12:26 p.m. near mile marker 156 in Springville. According to ALEA the right lane will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with ALEA are currently investigating. We will provide updates as they are released.

Major Crash on I-59 SB @ MP 155.6 at Exit 156: AL23 in Ashville. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/eS4AVfg7nf — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) January 7, 2023

