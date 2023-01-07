LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Lane closure on I-59 north near Springville

Lane closure on I-59 north near Springville
Lane closure on I-59 north near Springville(Alabama Department of Transportation)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a wreck involving a commercial vehicle and one other car has caused a lane closure on I-59 NB.

The crash happened around 12:26 p.m. near mile marker 156 in Springville. According to ALEA the right lane will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with ALEA are currently investigating. We will provide updates as they are released.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
The CDC is warning that COVID-19 hospitalizations could also increase in the coming months...
New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama
Micia Gamble
Birmingham mother sentenced in shooting death of her son
Desert Oasis High School is seen in this KVVU file photo.
16-year-old high school student dies after ‘medical emergency’ during flag football game
Police say Cody Stewart, 29, died at the scene.
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Gadsden

Latest News

generic crash
One teen dies, one injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash
Greater Birmingham Humane Society wants the city to crack down on animal abusers.
Greater Birmingham Humane Society getting more animal abuse calls
The drug, Lecanemab, is a monoclonal antibody treatment. It will be most effective for people...
UAB doctor calls promising Alzheimer’s Disease drug ‘a turning point’
Hundreds of B'ham roads getting paved this year
Crews to start repaving hundreds of Birmingham streets