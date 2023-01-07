LawCall
FIRST ALERT: A chilly, dry beginning for the weekend

WBRC Saturday morning weather, 1/7/23
By Fred Hunter
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An area of high pressure responsible for our clear, cool beginning for the weekend will move east today allowing for a return to a more southerly wind flow, bringing more warm air into the region with afternoon highs in the 65-70 degree range.

Out the door, 1/7/23
Out the door, 1/7/23(WBRC)

A low pressure system will develop to the west this afternoon and coupled with a cold front will bring rain chances back to the forecast for the end of the weekend. The front will stall to the northwest today so widespread rain is not expected to move into the region until overnight and spread across the area tomorrow. The rain will be ending tomorrow night with dry conditions returning for the beginning of the week.

Yet another quick Clipper system will move through the region Tuesday bringing limited rain chances but with a relatively stable atmosphere in place no thunderstorms are expected. Then, a stronger storm system will arrive Thursday bringing a chance for rain and thunderstorms particularly in West Alabama beginning Thursday afternoon but at this time no hazardous weather is expected.

