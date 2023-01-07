LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Dunkin’ workers surprise longtime customer with 95th birthday party

Dunkin’ workers in Massachusetts helped a man celebrate his 95th birthday. (Source: WCVB)
By Todd Kazakiewich
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) - Employees at a Dunkin’ store in Massachusetts helped surprise a longtime customer with a birthday party.

Workers recently set aside a table for customer Fred Brown, an Air Force veteran.

The team said Brown regularly stops at the store and they wanted to surprise him with a 95th birthday celebration.

Brown was given hugs to start the party which included a dozen donuts that had his photo on them.

The veteran was also given 95 gift cards and a cake to celebrate his big day.

Brown thanked manager Daniella Kraus and her team for the party.

“This gal [Kraus] is incredible. She’s the hardest working manager,” Brown said. “Dunkin’ is lucky to have her, and I’m lucky that she knows me.”

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
Micia Gamble
Birmingham mother sentenced in shooting death of her son
Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades old law.
Bar owner says he’s forced to close early due to near decade-old liquor law
Suspect crime spree across multiple cities ends in pursuit on I-65
Suspect crime spree across multiple cities ends in pursuit on I-65
WARNING (Explicit Language): Exhibition driving incident in Birmingham
Birmingham PD reviewing officers’ actions after exhibition driving incident

Latest News

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer pauses while working against the San...
Dodgers cut ties with polarizing pitcher Trevor Bauer
Bryan Kohberger made a court appearance Thursday in Moscow, Idaho.
The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings
Bullet holes are seen on the garage door of New Mexico state Sen. Linda Lopez on Thursday.
Democratic officials’ homes, offices shot up in New Mexico
Kona is trained to locate leaks in both residential and commercial buildings
Local plumbing service uses service dog to sniff out water leaks