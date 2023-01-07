Crews to start repaving hundreds of Birmingham streets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Better roads are coming to the city of Birmingham after leaders approved a $12 million resurfacing deal.

The project is going to spread across every district in the city.

“There are 250 segments,” Colin Alexander with the Department of Transportation said. “A $12 million package.”

Nearly 43 miles of Birmingham roads are getting improvements.

“Resurface it , restripe it, if there is a segment where we are adding in bike lanes, those will be added afterwards,” Alexander said. “We are trying to keep them all connected, neighborhood focus, so its not like, ‘well you paved one street, why did you stop there.’”

Crews with the Department of Transportation scanned the city streets and kept a list of which ones need work done. It’s a part of a five-year plan to improve roadways.

“We have inspectors that go out and verify those segments still need resurfacing and look at adjacent around it and try to bring neighborhood packages,” Alexander said. “We evaluate all of them to make sure they need this level of repair.”

Construction crews are still wrapping up last year’s $8 million resurfacing project and that will finish before they start this even bigger project, but officials said you’ll be notified twice before your street gets paved.

“We mail out a notice and that notice will direct them to our website to check and see which streets are being resurfaced this year,” Alexander said. “Once they start, the contractor will notify the residents on that block.”

Click here to see a list and map of the streets planned to be resurfaced.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.