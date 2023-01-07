City of Birmingham proposing new pilot program to help homeless prosper

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Safe sleep is likely something you take for granted, but it is far from a given, especially for our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness. Now the city of Birmingham is stepping up in an effort to better those resident’s lives.

The city envisions the Safe Sleep pilot program to be much more than just a temporary housing project. Their hope is that through the pilot program and community partnership they not only provide places to live, but provide the residents with opportunities to better themselves and their situation.

“This is a critical issue. This allows us to meet something immediate, but it also allows us to think about what the pathway to the future is,” said Birmingham Community Development Director Dr. Meghan Venable Thomas.

In city leader’s minds, that will include access to healthcare and programs that could lead to jobs and careers.

“We’re thinking about case management, workforce development, health, mental health services as a part of this pilot as we try and think about what these folks need and how we meet those needs,” said Dr. Thomas.

The city council will vote on whether to approve the program on Tuesday. If the new program passes, they would work with Pallet Shelter to create up to 100 micro-shelters. The city would then put out a request for proposals to find out who and in what capacity different organizations plan on helping.

“This RFP release, which is going to activate our public service providers, and anyone else who is interested in collaborating around creating a proposal to support residents who are experiencing homelessness with these micro-shelters and wrap around services,” said Dr. Thomas.

The city intends on using grant funding to make the pilot a reality.

“We are going to be supporting the funding of that through our CDBG grant, as well as thinking about the operational funding through our community development grant. So right now we don’t have the exact number, but we will be working with our operational providers to see what their budgets are going to be, to be then able to respond to what those budgets are going to be,” said Dr. Thomas.

As for when we may see these temporary homes or micro shelters, Dr. Thomas says we probably wont see ribbon cuttings until at least May. All of this stills pends city council approval.

