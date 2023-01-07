LawCall
Baby formula shortage continuing into new year

Abbott Nutrition said it is planning a new $500 million baby formula factory.
Abbott Nutrition said it is planning a new $500 million baby formula factory.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The baby formula shortage is continuing into the new year as Jefferson County officials said store shelves can be hit-or-miss for cans and there are still nationwide supply issues.

Jefferson County Senior Nutrition Consultant, Marie Morton, said they’ve seen a steady amount of moms coming in for the last six months from the formula shortage, but they are still accepting more families.

She said they always keep cans at the office and right now, its pretty easy to find milk based formulas at the store. But, she said specialty cans are still hard to find.

Normally, Alabama WIC participants can only buy Enfamil formula, because of a state contract. Morton said they are trying to make it easier on moms with the shortage, so now more formula options are available.

“Right now, they have extended those options through February, so even though our contract is with Enfamil, these extra brands are available at least through the end of February,” Morton said. “That gives our moms peace of mind that if they go to the store and cant find the specific Enfamil brand, there are back up ones they may be able to find instead.”

Formula makers said you can continue to expect some shortages until at least the spring. The state’s WIC program will vote on extending the extra formula options or not sometime next month.

