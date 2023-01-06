USPS announces pricing changes for 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s going to cost you more to send a letter and mail certain packages this year.

The United States Postal Service announced pricing changes for shipping services.

The new rates include a three-cent increase in the price of a first-class mail forever stamp going from 60 cents to 63 cents.

Price changes are expected to take effect on January 22 of this year.

But it’s not just stamp prices that are increasing.

Priority mail service prices start at $9, but USPS said prices will increase approximately 5.5%, which is about 50 cents more, and you’ll pay about $1.80 more for priority mail express.

Prices for shipping your package first-class start at $4.80.

But with a 7.8% increase, you’ll pay about 37 cents more.

The agency blames inflation and operating expenses for these increases.

Kristin Tunnel dropped packages off at the Vestavia Hills post office Thursday afternoon.

She said she didn’t know the prices were going up, but she’s not surprised.

“It just makes sense because of everything with COVID, and the pandemic, and of course, the war on Ukraine, I just think it just makes sense. I mean, I just think we’re in a period that things are just going to get a little more expensive and we just need to hunker down and try to spend a little less, save a little more, and just try to help each other,” Tunnell said.

For a complete list of the USPS pricing changes, visit usps.com.

