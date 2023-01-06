Tuskegee officially names school’s 18th head football coach

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University has officially named Aaron James, the school’s 18th head football coach.

James, who is no stranger to the Golden Tigers, served as the offensive coordinator last season and was the school’s quarterback from 1998-2001. As a starter, he compiled an impressive 42-5 record, three SIAC championships, and a perfect 12-0 season, topped off with an HBCU National Championship in 2000.

It's official! Former QB standout and Offensive Coordinator Aaron James has officially been named as the 18th Head Football Coach at Tuskegee University!#TuskegeeFB #TheStandard #SIAC #HBCUFootball #D2Football pic.twitter.com/s8bRkKdnsP — Tuskegee Football (@SkegeeFootball) January 6, 2023

In his professional playing career, James played for the Alabama Lightning in the North American Football League. He led the league in passing yards and touchdowns in 2004.

After his playing career, James went on to pursue a career in coaching. James spent nine years coaching with the Miles Golden Bears, where he served as the offensive coordinator in his final three years with the school. While with the Golden Bears, he was a part of four SIAC championship teams, as well as the 2012 team that made its first-ever Division II playoff appearance.

Before taking the offensive coordinator job with the Golden Tigers, this last season, James spent one season as the offensive coordinator at Bethune-Cookman University. James was instrumental in the development of All-SWAC First Team tight end Kemari Averett.

The Golden Tigers are coming off an 8-3 season, going 7-0 in conference play. They ended the season in a disappointing 58-21 loss to the Benedict Tigers in the SIAC Championship game.

