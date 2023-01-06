LawCall
Suspect in 2020 shooting death of 8-year-old boy at Riverchase Galleria denied youthful offender status

King Williams’
King Williams’(Hoover Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - One of the three suspects involved in the shooting death of 8-year-old Royta Giles Jr. at the Riverchase Galleria was denied his request for Youthful Offender Status, according to court documents.

21-year-old King Williams’ request was held Wednesday, Jan. 4 before Jefferson County Circuit Judge Shanta Craig Owens, who denied William’s request.

Williams was 19 years old at the time of the shooting incident that occurred July 3, 2020.

Two other suspects, 21-year-old Demetrius Jackson and 24-year-old Montez Coleman were also charged with capital murder in the shooting that killed Giles and injured three others.

