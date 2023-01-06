St. Clair County Commission vetting private companies to extinguish Moody landfill fire

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - St. Clair County is now looking for companies that specialize in putting landfill fires out, but putting it out could cost millions and take another month.

St. Clair County Engineer Dan Dahlke said he has been in contact with multiple different fire extinguishing companies from all over the country. He is learning about different methods to put the fire out, but the commission said they just want to make sure the one he picks can do the job quickly without emitting air pollution.

“Hopefully, whatever plan is implemented has no adverse environmental impact,” James Hill, St Clair County Attorney, said. “That’s certainly important to us. Also, that whoever implements the plan is the entity with the authority to implement it. We’re still talking about private property. This is a challenge the county commission is faced with. We don’t have fire fighting authority.”

Dahlke did not share what the different methods being presented are, but he said each company is giving him around a one month estimate to extinguish the fire.

“There’s different ideas and apparently ways that some of these fires have been put out before,” Dahlke said. “Basically, I let them tell me how they propose to do it and how they have done it somewhere else in the past.”

He said he plans to have a recommendation to the commission on which private company to use by Tuesday, January 10.

“There are a lot of people who have proposed to do something, but there’s not as many that have actually done it in the past,” Dahlke said. “I have really paid more attention to the ones that have actually done this job somewhere in the past. I think we have the methods narrowed down a good bit here now, but I’m needing to get a few things back from people before I can say ‘hey, this is the method or proposal I feel like we need to go to.”

Experts still don’t know exactly what is burning underground, but new documents show that the Alabama Department of Environmental Management went out to the site in November 2022 and again in December, after the fire had already started. Their report shows they found debris, scrap metal, rubbish residue, and solid waste ash. It states that once the site has been deemed safe, a more detailed inspection will be done.

St Clair County Commission Chairman Stan Batemon said they are working with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to check the air and water quality.

