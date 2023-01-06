LawCall
‘Skills for Success’ program offering free job training

Alabama Community College System (Source: WSFA)
(WTVY News 4)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - High-paying jobs are looking for workers and you can get the training needed for them at no cost. The Alabama Community College System says it can put you to work in months with its Innovation Center’s rapid workforce training program called “Skills for Success.”

“Alabama is facing a critical shortage of skilled workers. By delivering rapid training, Skills for Success quickly provides the trained workforce employers need to fill in-demand jobs,” said Keith Phillips, Vice Chancellor of Workforce and Economic Development for the Alabama Community College System. “Our community colleges have partnered with Alabama’s businesses and industries to develop these courses, so they provide job-specific training that leads to employment right away.”

Skills for Success was developed in partnership with the state’s businesses and industries, so the training is aligned with the skills employers say workers need to fill available jobs. Skills for Success training is offered at no cost to participants. The Innovation Center is a division of the Alabama Community College System that brings together the state’s community colleges, business and industry, and community partners to deliver Skills for Success training.

Participants who complete training also earn an ACCS Credential, which signals to businesses that the individual has mastered the skills taught in the program and is immediately ready for employment. The ACCS Credential can also be a foundation for additional classes and training at Alabama community colleges.

The Alabama Community College System started the “Skills for Success” rapid training program in the latter part of last year. The training is offered at no cost. Since its launch, more than 1,500 Alabamians have registered for training for in-demand jobs in industries such as construction, food and beverage, and trucking.

To learn more about Skills for Success and to register for training, visit the ACCS Innovation Center’s website: innovation.accs.edu.

