Shelby Co. Schools superintendent sworn in for second term

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Lewis Brooks was sworn into his second term as superintendent for the Shelby County school system on Thursday.

He was elected for his first term back in 2018. Now entering into his second term, Dr. Brooks wants to continue to serve the citizens, teachers, and students of Shelby County.

Dr. Brooks says he’s looking to expand learning opportunities for students and innovation is a big part of the strategic plan moving forward.

Dr. Brooks and other Shelby County school system leaders are looking at innovate instructional opportunities to improve student learning and learning environments.

He also spoke about the literacy act taking effect this year. He said earlier this week, their elementary school teachers had an extensive literacy training and feel prepared for the literacy act.

Students who are not reading at the appropriate grade level will be in summer school.

Dr. Brooks said they are still facing challenges with lack of substitute bus drivers, but are continuing extensive recruiting through their transportation department.

And now that winter break is over and students are returning back to school, state testing and making sure their students are prepared is another top priority.

“Anytime our kids have an opportunity for project-based learning, or critical thinking activities it gives them an advantage in regard to responding to test questions,” Dr. Brooks said. “It gives them an opportunity to process test questions really well, so anytime we prepare them for those opportunity’s we feel that they will be ready for any state testing.”

