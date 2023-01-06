Pelham Police Chief Pat Cheatwood retires
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Police Chief Pat Cheatwood has announced that he will be stepping down from the role effective March 1 this year.
After 27 years of policing, 2 of which he has spent as chief of Pelham PD, Cheatwood says he has decided to retire to spend time with his wife and sons.
Recruitment is underway for a new chief according to the department website.
Lt. James Grier has been listed as acting chief until a replacement is found.
