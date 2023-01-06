Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Gadsden.

It happened on January 6 around 1:39 a.m. on Hinsdale Avenue. Police say Cody Stewart, 29, died at the scene.

No officers were hurt and no other details were given.

The Gadsden Police Department has requested Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to look into the case.

