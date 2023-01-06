LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama

New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - XBB.1.5 is the first new COVID-19 variant since Omicron and is driving up cases across the country.

Dr. Wesley Willeford is the Medical Director of Disease Control at the Jefferson County Health Department. He said XBB.1.5 is the most contagious variant of COVID-19 we have seen so far.

Symptoms of the new variant are comparable to previous variant’s such as fatigue and loss of taste and smell.

Jefferson County has recently averaged 220 new COVID-19 cases per day.

Dr. Don Williamson is the President of the Alabama Hospital Association. He said two weeks ago, there were 400 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state. This week there are nearly 650.

Williamson does not anticipate this variant to reach hospitalization levels that are comparable to previous variants but is concerned about the surge’s impact on the healthcare system’s infrastructure as staffing continues to pose challenges.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
Micia Gamble
Birmingham mother sentenced in shooting death of her son
Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades old law.
Bar owner says he’s forced to close early due to near decade-old liquor law
Suspect crime spree across multiple cities ends in pursuit on I-65
Suspect crime spree across multiple cities ends in pursuit on I-65
WARNING (Explicit Language): Exhibition driving incident in Birmingham
Birmingham PD reviewing officers’ actions after exhibition driving incident

Latest News

Police say Cody Stewart, 29, died at the scene.
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Gadsden
New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama
New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama
There was a 'deputy-involved' shooting at a residence in Hazel Green.
Family: Deputies had wrong home during ‘deputy-involved’ shooting
South Precinct officers were called January 6 to the Circle K at 1503 11th Avenue South on a...
Birmingham Police looking for man accused of robbing convenience store