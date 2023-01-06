LawCall
New air quality monitors being installed at Moody landfill site

New air quality monitors Moody landfill
New air quality monitors Moody landfill(Stan Batemon - St. Clair Co. Commission Chairman)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) is now working with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and St. Clair County officials to install some air quality monitoring systems.

EPA brought some sophisticated air monitors that will test what’s in the smoke.

New air quality monitors Moody landfill fire
New air quality monitors Moody landfill fire(Stan Batemon - St. Clair Co. Commission Chairman)
New air quality monitors Moody landfill
New air quality monitors Moody landfill(WBRC FOX6 News)

The information from the monitors will help future contractors to put out the fire that’s been burning since November 25 and will be made public, according to St. Clair County Commission Chairman Stan Batemon.

Batemon says that he anticipates that the process will take about a week as the data from the monitors must first be sent to labs.

